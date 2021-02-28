North Growth Management Ltd. Has $12.82 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

North Growth Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet accounts for approximately 2.6% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $12,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Argus raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.83.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $163.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,019.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

