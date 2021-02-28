Northcoast Research Comments on The Aaron’s Company, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for The Aaron’s in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens lowered The Aaron’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist lowered The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on The Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE:AAN opened at $21.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.96. The Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $23.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth $28,708,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 789,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after buying an additional 163,618 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,387,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 273.8% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 537,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 393,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 484,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 342,719 shares during the last quarter.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

