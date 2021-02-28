Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NTNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.69.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NTNX opened at $30.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.97. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $35.58.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutanix will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $92,651.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,764.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $472,427.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,598.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,380 shares of company stock worth $2,567,785. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avory & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,191,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1,527.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 412,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,160,000 after buying an additional 387,550 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,115,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $9,050,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,582,000 after acquiring an additional 216,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.