Oppenheimer Comments on McGrath RentCorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.86 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $77.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.72. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.32 and a fifty-two week high of $80.97.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.17 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.09%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter worth $277,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter worth $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $141,114.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,513.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $174,151.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,269 shares in the company, valued at $710,285.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $510,277 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.75%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

