Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Snap in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Snap’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SNAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.06.

Snap stock opened at $65.66 on Friday. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a PE ratio of -87.55 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $2,660,039.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,735,593 shares in the company, valued at $87,421,819.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $379,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares in the company, valued at $12,659,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

