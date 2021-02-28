Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.50 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,988,683,000 after buying an additional 3,738,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,301,582,000 after purchasing an additional 490,415 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,560,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,701,000 after purchasing an additional 406,268 shares during the period. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 117.0% during the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 539,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,424,000 after purchasing an additional 290,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

NYSE ZBH opened at $163.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,019.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

