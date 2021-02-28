Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Plans Dividend of $1.15

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) declared a dividend on Friday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.1457 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Ørsted A/S stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $76.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.15.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ørsted A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ørsted A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

