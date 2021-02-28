Park-Ohio (PKOH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Park-Ohio to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.88 million, a PE ratio of -140.57 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $34.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.37%.

In other news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $117,463.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,284.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

