Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Illumina were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,288 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $1,115,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,052.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 657 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $439.41 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,241,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $983,850.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,619 shares of company stock valued at $11,528,257. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.60.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

