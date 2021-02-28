Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Receives $38.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

PSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Parsons has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average is $35.08.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parsons will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

