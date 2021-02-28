PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Cut by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,555 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.3% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,891,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,160,000 after buying an additional 2,029,512 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 50.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,555,000 after acquiring an additional 980,642 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3,141.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,424,000 after acquiring an additional 885,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,208,000 after purchasing an additional 720,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,262,000 after buying an additional 575,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $129.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

