Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN) Insider Andrea Hall Acquires 20,000 Shares

Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN) insider Andrea Hall bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.18 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of A$23,660.00 ($16,900.00).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.14, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Get Perenti Global alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 2.97%. Perenti Global’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Perenti Global Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Surface Mining, Underground Mining, and Investment segments. The Surface Mining segment offers exploration drilling, production drilling, blasting, and geotechnical services, as well as end-to-end contract surface mining; and logistics management and moving mining equipment and goods.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Perenti Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perenti Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.