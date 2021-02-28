Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $5.26 Million in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 523,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 2.62% of Spartacus Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Get Spartacus Acquisition alerts:

TMTS opened at $10.36 on Friday. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.59.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Spartacus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartacus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.