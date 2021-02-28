Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases 250,300 Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (OTCMKTS:VIHAU)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (OTCMKTS:VIHAU) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 750,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,300 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition were worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,500,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,000,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,086,000.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS VIHAU opened at $16.90 on Friday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIHAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (OTCMKTS:VIHAU).

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.