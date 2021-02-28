Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases New Shares in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAACU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

MAACU stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.03. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

