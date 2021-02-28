Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 591,800 Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 591,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,589,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,668,000.

Shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.42. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $11.80.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its efforts in businesses that apply digital technologies and technology-enhanced services and solutions to the identification, design, development, construction, operation, financing, management, and disposition of real estate properties.

