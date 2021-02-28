Periscope Capital Inc. Takes $7.16 Million Position in NextGen Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NGACU)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NGACU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 690,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NGACU. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGACU opened at $12.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

NextGen Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

