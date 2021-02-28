Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Perspecta has a payout ratio of 13.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Perspecta to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Shares of PRSP opened at $29.20 on Friday. Perspecta has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $29.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRSP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.84.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

