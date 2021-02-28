Phibro Animal Health Co. (PAHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Phibro Animal Health has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Phibro Animal Health has a payout ratio of 39.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.5%.

PAHC opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $872.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. Phibro Animal Health has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $28.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.49.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

