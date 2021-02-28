Phoenix Group’s (PNXGF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phoenix Group presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of PNXGF stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in Europe. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. The company also manufactures and underwrites new products and policies, such as pension and long-term savings products under the Standard Life brand.

