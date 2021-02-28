Piper Sandler Downgrades Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $41.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist decreased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.27.

TRHC stock opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.55. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $966.23 million, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. Research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 966 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $44,774.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,518,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $241,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,993 shares of company stock worth $6,647,327 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

