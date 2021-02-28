Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $600.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $23.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SIVB. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $555.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $431.19.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $505.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $550.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $481.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.49.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total value of $1,489,281.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,596,869.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total transaction of $5,554,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $19,179,592. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,649,273,000 after purchasing an additional 237,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,535,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,208,000 after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,160,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,014,000 after purchasing an additional 426,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 750,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

