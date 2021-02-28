Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.04 EPS

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%.

Plug Power stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. Plug Power has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $75.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.61 and a beta of 1.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Plug Power from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

In other Plug Power news, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 216,667 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $7,611,511.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,410.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,065,525 shares of company stock worth $54,740,531. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

