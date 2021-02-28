Point View Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 77,001 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $250,787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 7,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,971,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Raymond James increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,092.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.57, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,236.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,205.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,673 shares of company stock worth $11,846,726 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

