Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,613,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 691,387 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.16% of CNO Financial Group worth $35,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 23,357 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1,149.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 83,396 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

In other news, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $609,935.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 40,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $894,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

