Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $33.74 Million Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Saia worth $33,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,125,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 15.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Saia by 10.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Saia by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Saia by 888.5% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 18,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $200.53 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.46 and a twelve month high of $214.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.45 and a 200-day moving average of $164.09.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAIA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their price objective on Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.21.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $1,807,005.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total value of $4,979,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

