Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $37.38 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,052 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $37,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $174.84 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $195.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.51.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.36.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $168,438.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

