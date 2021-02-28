Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 141.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508,534 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $35,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SkyWest by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

SKYW opened at $56.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $60.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 2.10.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

In other SkyWest news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 10,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $601,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,376.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,124,593.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,252 shares of company stock worth $1,907,304. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

