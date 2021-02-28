Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,661 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Paycom Software worth $31,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,288,377,000 after acquiring an additional 66,584 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 36.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,761,000 after acquiring an additional 345,217 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 108.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,971,000 after acquiring an additional 383,268 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 595,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 409,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.67.

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total transaction of $2,174,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total transaction of $430,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,520. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $374.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $407.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 132.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.