Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 403.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 23,697 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 178,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.46.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $184.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.16. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

