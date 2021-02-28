Profund Advisors LLC Has $479,000 Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,406 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GBCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

GBCI opened at $54.20 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

