Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $9.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCS. Investec lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The company operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

