Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2021

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,711 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relx by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.51. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $26.08.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.4693 dividend. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RELX shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

