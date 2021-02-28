Profund Advisors LLC Trims Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 23,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UGI opened at $38.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $40.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

UGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

