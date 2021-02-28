PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PROG (NYSE:PRG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. PROG updated its Q1 guidance to $0.89-0.95 EPS and its Q1 2021
IntraDay guidance to 0.89-0.95 EPS.

NYSE:PRG opened at $50.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.10. PROG has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

PRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

