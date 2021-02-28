Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

PUMSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Puma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday.

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PUMSY opened at $10.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. Puma has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $11.74.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.