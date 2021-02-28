Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Cut by Truist Securiti

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the construction company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.93.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WGO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

WGO stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.28. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $74.66.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 15,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,022,313.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $666,507.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,661.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 277,299 shares of company stock worth $17,516,109. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 477.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,030,000 after acquiring an additional 579,689 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,227,000 after buying an additional 361,736 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,119,000 after buying an additional 255,441 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 389.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 299,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after buying an additional 238,083 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

