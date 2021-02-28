Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Cross Country Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

CCRN opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.32 million, a P/E ratio of -21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 250.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 59.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

