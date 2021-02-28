Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Decreased by Analyst

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nordson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.18 EPS.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NDSN. TheStreet raised shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $192.41 on Friday. Nordson has a twelve month low of $96.46 and a twelve month high of $216.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nordson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,277,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.