Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Cut by Analyst

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$63.00.

Shares of RBA stock opened at C$69.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$76.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$81.78. The company has a market cap of C$7.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of C$37.76 and a 52 week high of C$101.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.