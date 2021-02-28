Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Freshpet, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freshpet in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

FRPT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.94.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $155.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,417.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.67 and its 200 day moving average is $130.11. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $173.52.

In other news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $2,195,408.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,132.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,962,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at $869,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,833,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

