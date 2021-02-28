Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Boosted by Analyst

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Redfin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RDFN. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Redfin stock opened at $75.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.29. Redfin has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.48 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth $9,568,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth about $6,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $2,192,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 308,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,775,207.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $234,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,243.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,321 shares of company stock worth $5,811,122 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

