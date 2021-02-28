Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Toll Brothers, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Toll Brothers in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.38. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TOL. Truist upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.47.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $53.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.78. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $56.96.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,945.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $142,402.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,765.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,719 shares of company stock worth $1,596,589. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $148,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 898.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

