Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $861,000 Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,294,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,833,000 after purchasing an additional 268,066 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 956.9% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,304,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,510 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,076,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,240,000 after acquiring an additional 18,257 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 22.7% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,751,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,464,000 after acquiring an additional 323,782 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,491,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,868,000 after acquiring an additional 115,735 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

LNT stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $58.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.19.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.70%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.