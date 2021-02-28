Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03

Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.49.
About Qube
Featured Story: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Qube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qube and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.