Raymond James Analysts Give WSP Global (TSE:WSP) a C$140.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$140.00 price objective on WSP Global (TSE:WSP) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

WSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Laurentian upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$100.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$91.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$105.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut WSP Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut WSP Global from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. WSP Global has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$128.82.

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$110.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.19. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$59.83 and a 1-year high of C$127.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$118.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$101.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

