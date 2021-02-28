Raymond James Boosts Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $296.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $282.00 to $296.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PODD. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Insulet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Insulet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $243.79.

PODD stock opened at $259.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.87. Insulet has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $298.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 588.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Insulet by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,531,000. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

