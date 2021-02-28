RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.21.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RP shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $88.75 in a report on Monday, December 21st. William Blair lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

RP opened at $86.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.71 and a beta of 1.20. RealPage has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $89.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. RealPage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RealPage will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RealPage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,948,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in RealPage by 70.9% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,133,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,263,000 after buying an additional 1,715,134 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in RealPage by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,652,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,731 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at $75,456,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 4th quarter worth about $68,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

