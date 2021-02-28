Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $4.17. Recro Pharma shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 19,729 shares changing hands.

The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REPH. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 18,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $59,691.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 701,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,223.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Markets LLC increased its position in Recro Pharma by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Recro Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Recro Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Recro Pharma by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 400,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 106,094 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Recro Pharma by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 233,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares during the period. 56.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $81.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71.

About Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH)

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

