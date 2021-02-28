Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Short Interest Down 92.4% in February

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 92.4% from the January 28th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS RPMT opened at $1.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. Rego Payment Architectures has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.
About Rego Payment Architectures
