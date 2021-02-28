Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Short Interest Down 92.4% in February

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 92.4% from the January 28th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RPMT opened at $1.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. Rego Payment Architectures has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.

About Rego Payment Architectures

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company that delivers an online and mobile payment platform solution for families. The company's system allows parents and their children to manage, allocate funds, and track their expenditures, savings, and charitable giving on a mobile device, as well as online through its web portal.

